Southern faces Prairie View A&M on 6-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (15-9, 9-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (15-9, 9-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-14, 5-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Jaguars take on Prairie View A&M.

The Panthers are 5-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 9-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is ninth in the SWAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 1.8.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Prairie View A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Panthers. Brian Myles is averaging 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Tai’Reon Joseph averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.