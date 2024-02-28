Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State following Minix’s 30-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-21, 3-13 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (21-8, 12-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-21, 3-13 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (21-8, 12-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Riley Minix scored 30 points in Morehead State’s 78-57 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Eagles are 12-1 in home games. Morehead State scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-13 in conference matchups. Southeast Missouri State gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Morehead State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 67.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the 63.4 Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Thelwell is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Eagles. Minix is averaging 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Evan Eursher is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

