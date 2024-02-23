Southeast Missouri State hosts UT Martin following Sears’ 37-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (18-10, 11-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-20, 3-12 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (18-10, 11-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-20, 3-12 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jordan Sears scored 37 points in UT Martin’s 106-82 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks are 8-6 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Braxton Stacker averaging 5.0.

The Skyhawks are 11-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Southeast Missouri State scores 67.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 76.5 UT Martin allows. UT Martin scores 7.7 more points per game (81.2) than Southeast Missouri State gives up to opponents (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Evan Eursher is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Issa Muhammad is averaging 11.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Sears is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.