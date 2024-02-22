Southeast Missouri State hosts Chaplin and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (16-11, 10-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-19, 3-11 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (16-11, 10-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-19, 3-11 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 80-62 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 8-5 at home. Southeast Missouri State gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 10-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is second in the OVC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.3% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 77.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 73.1 Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Earley is averaging 10.6 points for the Redhawks. Evan Eursher is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Khalen Robinson is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Chaplin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.