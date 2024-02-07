Southeast Missouri State faces Tennessee Tech in conference showdown

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-16, 2-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-16, 2-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-16, 2-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-16, 2-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rob Martin and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Jayvis Harvey and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in OVC play Thursday.

The Redhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Braxton Stacker averaging 5.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 4-12 record against teams above .500.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 68.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 72.8 Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Harvey is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

