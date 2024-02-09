South Florida visits Rice following Miguel’s 22-point game

South Florida Bulls (16-5, 9-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-14, 3-7 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Florida Bulls (16-5, 9-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-14, 3-7 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on the Rice Owls after Selton Miguel scored 22 points in South Florida’s 72-69 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 5-7 in home games. Rice is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 9-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Kasean Pryor averaging 7.1.

Rice averages 73.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 69.0 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 75.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 76.3 Rice allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.7 points. Mekhi Mason is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Pryor is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.