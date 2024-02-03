South Florida visits North Texas following Edwards’ 31-point game

South Florida Bulls (14-5, 7-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 5-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (14-5, 7-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 5-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the South Florida Bulls after Jason Edwards scored 31 points in North Texas’ 82-79 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green are 9-1 on their home court. North Texas ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 60.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 7-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Texas’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Florida allows. South Florida scores 16.1 more points per game (76.4) than North Texas allows (60.3).

The Mean Green and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Allen is averaging 6.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Edwards is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.