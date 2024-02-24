South Florida takes on SMU in conference matchup

SMU Mustangs (19-8, 10-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-5, 13-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (19-8, 10-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-5, 13-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kasean Pryor and the South Florida Bulls host Zhuric Phelps and the SMU Mustangs.

The Bulls are 13-2 in home games. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Pryor averaging 5.8.

The Mustangs are 10-4 in conference play. SMU leads the AAC with 16.2 assists. Chuck Harris leads the Mustangs with 3.6.

South Florida scores 75.1 points, 8.9 more per game than the 66.2 SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Mustangs face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and two steals for the Mustangs. Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

