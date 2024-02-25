South Florida takes on SMU, aims for 13th straight win

SMU Mustangs (19-8, 10-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-5, 13-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (19-8, 10-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-5, 13-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida aims to keep its 12-game win streak going when the Bulls take on SMU.

The Bulls have gone 13-2 in home games. South Florida is fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Mustangs are 10-4 in AAC play. SMU scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

South Florida averages 75.1 points, 8.9 more per game than the 66.2 SMU allows. SMU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15 points. Selton Miguel is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.