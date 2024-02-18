South Florida takes home win streak into matchup with No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (20-5, 10-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-5, 11-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Atlantic Owls (20-5, 10-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-5, 11-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Bulls face No. 24 Florida Atlantic.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 in home games. South Florida is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 10-2 in conference games. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in the AAC allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

South Florida averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasean Pryor is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Alijah Martin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Johnell Davis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.