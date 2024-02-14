South Florida takes down Tulsa 69-50

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Knox’s 14 points helped South Florida defeat Tulsa 69-50 on Wednesday night. Knox shot 4…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Knox’s 14 points helped South Florida defeat Tulsa 69-50 on Wednesday night.

Knox shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulls (18-5, 11-1 American Athletic Conference). Kasean Pryor scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Selton Miguel had 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range). It was the 10th straight win for the Bulls.

PJ Haggerty led the Golden Hurricane (12-12, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.

