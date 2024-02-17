South Florida puts home win streak on the line against No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (20-5, 10-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-5, 11-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (20-5, 10-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-5, 11-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Bulls play No. 24 Florida Atlantic.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 in home games. South Florida has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 10-2 in conference games. Florida Atlantic is the top team in the AAC with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.0.

South Florida is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Owls match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.7 points. Kasean Pryor is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Johnell Davis is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

