South Florida plays conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (14-7, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (15-5, 8-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kasean Pryor and the South Florida Bulls host Igor Milicic Jr. and the Charlotte 49ers in AAC action.

The Bulls are 10-2 in home games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The 49ers have gone 8-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte ranks second in the AAC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

South Florida makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Charlotte has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and 49ers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.3 points for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

