South Dakota visits South Dakota State following Mayo’s 35-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (9-14, 2-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 5-3 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday,…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-14, 2-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 5-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 35 points in South Dakota State’s 74-73 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-3 at home. South Dakota State is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Coyotes have gone 2-6 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 75.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 72.8 South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.7 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

