South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Mayo’s 35-point outing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2024, 3:41 AM

South Dakota Coyotes (9-14, 2-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 5-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -15.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 35 points in South Dakota State’s 74-73 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-3 at home. South Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League with 13.1 assists per game led by Mayo averaging 3.6.

The Coyotes are 2-6 in conference play. South Dakota is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State scores 76.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 78.6 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 75.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 72.8 South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kaleb Stewart is scoring 15.7 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

