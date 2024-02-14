South Dakota visits Fidler and Omaha

South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 3-7 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (12-14, 5-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 3-7 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (12-14, 5-6 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 81-79 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 9-2 in home games. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Coyotes have gone 3-7 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Omaha averages 74.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 78.5 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.7 per game Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Kaleb Stewart averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Lahat Thioune is shooting 57.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

