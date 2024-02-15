South Dakota visits Fidler and Omaha

South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 3-7 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (12-14, 5-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 3-7 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (12-14, 5-6 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 81-79 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks have gone 9-2 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fidler averaging 4.5.

The Coyotes are 3-7 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is fourth in the Summit League scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Omaha’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 76.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.2 Omaha gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Fidler is shooting 47.7% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

