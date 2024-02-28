South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Mayo’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-12, 10-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-12, 9-5 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-12, 10-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-12, 9-5 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Zeke Mayo scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 77-72 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic leads the Fightin’ Hawks with 8.6 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 10-4 in conference play. South Dakota State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli King is averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 18.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Mayo is averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

