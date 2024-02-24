South Dakota State takes on St. Thomas following Mims’ 21-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (17-11, 7-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-12, 9-4 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Saint Thomas Tommies (17-11, 7-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-12, 9-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Matthew Mims scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 97-70 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-3 at home. South Dakota State leads the Summit League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 5.3.

The Tommies are 7-6 in Summit League play. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 13.7 assists. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 3.1.

South Dakota State averages 77.5 points, 12.2 more per game than the 65.3 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Anthony is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

