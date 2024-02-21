South Dakota State hosts Denver following Bruner’s 41-point showing

Denver Pioneers (15-13, 6-7 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-12, 8-4 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (15-13, 6-7 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-12, 8-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Tommy Bruner scored 41 points in Denver’s 77-71 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 9-3 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 5.3.

The Pioneers are 6-7 in Summit League play. Denver is ninth in the Summit League allowing 81.2 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

South Dakota State averages 76.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 81.2 Denver gives up. Denver scores 11.7 more points per game (84.4) than South Dakota State gives up to opponents (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Bruner is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 25.3 points and 4.5 assists. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

