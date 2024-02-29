Live Radio
South Dakota State earns 72-62 win against North Dakota

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 10:31 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat North Dakota 72-62 on Thursday night.

Mayo added eight rebounds and four steals for the Jackrabbits (18-12, 11-4 Summit League). Charlie Easley scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Luke Appel went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tyree Ihenacho and B.J. Omot each finished with 14 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (17-13, 9-6). Treysen Eaglestaff also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

