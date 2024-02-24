South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after Bedford’s 24-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16, 5-9 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-18, 3-10 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16, 5-9 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-18, 3-10 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Jailen Bedford scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-70 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes have gone 6-6 in home games. South Dakota has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-9 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Dakota’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Issac McBride is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Bedford is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

