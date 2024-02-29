South Dakota hosts North Dakota State after Morgan’s 27-point game

North Dakota State Bison (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 4-10 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 4-10 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Andrew Morgan scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 73-68 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 7-6 in home games. South Dakota allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bison are 8-6 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.9 per game South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is scoring 16.0 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Boden Skunberg is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.