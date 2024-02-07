South Dakota hosts Denver after Stewart’s 27-point performance

Denver Pioneers (13-11, 4-5 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-15, 2-7 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-11, 4-5 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-15, 2-7 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Denver Pioneers after Kaleb Stewart scored 27 points in South Dakota’s 70-67 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Coyotes have gone 5-5 at home. South Dakota has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pioneers are 4-5 in conference games. Denver is 2-2 in one-possession games.

South Dakota is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 6.3 more points per game (84.5) than South Dakota allows to opponents (78.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 16.3 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 25.3 points and 4.5 assists. Touko Tainamo is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.