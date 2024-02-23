South Dakota hosts Bedford and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16, 5-9 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-18, 3-10 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16, 5-9 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-18, 3-10 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Jailen Bedford scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-70 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes are 6-6 in home games. South Dakota allows 79.3 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-9 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 5.7.

South Dakota’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is scoring 16.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Thompson is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Issac McBride is averaging 20.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

