South Carolina’s leading scorer, rebounder Kamilla Cardoso misses Alabama game to rest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso sat out Thursday night’s game against Alabama to rest.

The team said on social media about an hour before tipoff that the 6-foot-7 Cardoso was a “little sore” after Sunday’s 70-56 victory over Georgia.

“Given all the travel and additional playing she did in Brazil, we decided to give her a rest this game,” the post said.

Cardoso missed a pair of victories for the top-ranked Gamecocks two weeks ago, including a win over then No. 11 UConn, when she played for her home country, Brazil, in an Olympic qualifying event.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Cardoso left after playing against Mississippi on Feb. 4, then was consumed with practice and three games in four days during the qualifying tournament.

A return trip to campus, then back to practices, workouts and games with South Carolina.

“It’s tough,” Staley said. “It’s hard on the body. However she’s feeling, if she’s not close to 80, 90 percent, we’ll sit her down for another game. But I know she wants to play.”

Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs this past Sunday.

Cardoso leads South Carolina with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. She also has 66 blocks, second on the team to Ashlyn Watkins’ 67.

On Thursday night, South Carolina clinched a share of its third straight Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with a 72-44 win over Alabama, Staley’s 600th career victory.

The Gamecocks (13-0 SEC) moved to 26-0 and can win the league title outright at Kentucky on Sunday.

