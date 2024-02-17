South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb following Ayesa’s 22-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-14, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16, 4-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-14, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16, 4-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Miguel Ayesa scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 86-81 overtime victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 5-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 6.3.

South Carolina Upstate makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Robinson is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.