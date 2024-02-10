South Carolina Upstate hosts UNC Asheville following Broadnax’s 20-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-15, 3-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-15, 3-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 69-64 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Spartans have gone 5-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 2.0.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Broadnax is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Drew Pember is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

