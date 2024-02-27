South Carolina Upstate hosts Presbyterian after Teel’s 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16, 5-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-19, 4-11 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16, 5-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-19, 4-11 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Samage Teel scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 78-55 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Spartans are 5-7 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Trae Broadnax averaging 7.6.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Carolina Upstate averages 71.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 73.5 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 8.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Spartans.

Marquis Barnett is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

