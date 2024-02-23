South Carolina State hosts Tavarez and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (12-13, 5-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-16, 5-4 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (12-13, 5-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-16, 5-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 80-58 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 at home. South Carolina State leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Davion Everett leads the Bulldogs with 6.4 rebounds.

The Hornets are 5-4 in MEAC play. Delaware State is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Teal is averaging 8.5 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Martez Robinson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.