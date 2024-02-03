South Carolina State hosts Tabbs and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (6-15, 2-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (6-15, 2-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Wynston Tabbs scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 83-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-3 against conference opponents. Morgan State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina State scores 70.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 79.2 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Dubinsky averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Davion Everett is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Tabbs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.