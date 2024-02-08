South Carolina reserve freshman Jah suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman reserve forward Sahnya Jah is suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman reserve forward Sahnya Jah is suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The program announced the status of the 6-foot Jah about 40 minutes before the top-ranked Gamecocks faced Missouri on Thursday night.

There were no other details of Jah’s suspension.

Jah has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging three points and two rebounds in about nine minutes per appearance.

Jah is the second player missing for South Carolina with leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso competing in Olympic qualifying for Brazil’s national team.

Cardoso will also miss Sunday’s home game with No. 11 UConn.

