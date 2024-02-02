South Carolina plays Georgia, looks for 4th straight road win

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-3, 6-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-3, 6-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits Georgia trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Georgia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 6-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 14-3 against opponents over .500.

Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 72.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 73.7 Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 34.0% over the past 10 games for Georgia.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

