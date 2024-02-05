South Carolina hosts Ole Miss after Flanigan’s 20-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Allen Flanigan scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 91-77 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 11-1 in home games. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC with 15.4 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 4.4.

The Rebels have gone 5-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

South Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew Murrell is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

