South Alabama hosts Texas State after Jones’ 23-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Tyrell Jones scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 75-66 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Jaguars have gone 8-5 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are 4-8 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

South Alabama scores 73.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.7 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Jordan Mason is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

