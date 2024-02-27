South Alabama hosts Southern Miss after Curbelo’s 24-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Andre Curbelo scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 82-71 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars have gone 9-6 in home games. South Alabama allows 76.1 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 in conference games. Southern Miss has an 8-5 record against opponents over .500.

South Alabama is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 70.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 76.1 South Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging seven points. Samuel Tabe is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Iwuakor is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

