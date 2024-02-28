South Alabama hosts Curbelo and Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Andre Curbelo scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 82-71 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars are 9-6 on their home court. South Alabama gives up 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Alabama’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging seven points. Samuel Tabe is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Victor Iwuakor is averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.