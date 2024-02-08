Live Radio
Soucie scores 20, North Alabama takes down North Florida 79-74

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 10:32 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Soucie scored 20 points and North Alabama defeated North Florida 79-74 on Thursday night to spoil Chaz Lanier’s 35-point performance.

Soucie added five rebounds for the Lions (12-12, 6-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line. Damien Forrest finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Ospreys (13-12, 6-4) were led by Lanier, who was 11 of 18 from the field with five 3-pointers. Nate Lliteras added 10 points for North Florida. In addition, Dorian James had seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

