Soucie and North Alabama host Jacksonville

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 6-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 3-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 6-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 3-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Will Soucie scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 79-74 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 9-1 at home. Jacksonville is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 6-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Jacksonville is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 77.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.0 Jacksonville allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 17 points for the Dolphins. Jarius Cook is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Jacari Lane is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.