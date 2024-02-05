Soriano, St. John’s Red Storm to host Nelson and the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 5-6 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 5-6 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Da’Sean Nelson and the DePaul Blue Demons take on Joel Soriano and the St. John’s Red Storm in Big East play.

The Red Storm are 9-3 in home games. St. John’s averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Demons are 0-11 in conference matchups. DePaul has a 2-18 record against teams above .500.

St. John’s scores 76.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 79.4 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Blue Demons. Nelson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

