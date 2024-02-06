Soriano, St. John’s Red Storm square off against the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 5-6 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 5-6 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -22; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes St. John’s and DePaul square off on Tuesday.

The Red Storm have gone 9-3 at home. St. John’s is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons are 0-11 in Big East play. DePaul allows 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.1 points per game.

St. John’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than St. John’s gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is averaging 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.