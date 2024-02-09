Sobel and the Sacred Heart Pioneers visit conference foe LIU

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 4-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 4-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tai Strickland and the Long Island Sharks host Alex Sobel and the Sacred Heart Pioneers in NEC action Saturday.

The Sharks have gone 3-3 in home games. LIU is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 6-4 in conference play. Sacred Heart has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

LIU averages 65.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 12.7 points. Strickland is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Joey Reilly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

