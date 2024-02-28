Soares leads Oklahoma against No. 8 Iowa State after 20-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -9.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones after Rivaldo Soares scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 84-82 overtime victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cyclones have gone 16-0 at home. Iowa State is seventh in college basketball giving up 62.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Sooners are 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Iowa State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Javian McCollum is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

