Soares and Oklahoma host No. 8 Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones after Rivaldo Soares scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 84-82 overtime victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cyclones are 16-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.5.

The Sooners have gone 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Iowa State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Oklahoma has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre King is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Jalon Moore is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

