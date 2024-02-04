SMU wins 72-69 against UAB

DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 14 points in SMU’s 72-69 victory over UAB on Sunday night. Williamson added six…

DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 14 points in SMU’s 72-69 victory over UAB on Sunday night.

Williamson added six rebounds for the Mustangs (15-7, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Chuck Harris scored 14 points and added five assists. Zhuric Phelps shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Efrem Johnson led the Blazers (14-8, 6-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. UAB also got 10 points from Christian Coleman. Yaxel Lendeborg also recorded nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Williamson scored six points in the first half for SMU, who led 32-27 at the break. SMU pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 70-65 with 57 seconds remaining in the half. Harris scored 10 second-half points.

