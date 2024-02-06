SMU visits Rice following Mason’s 30-point performance

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 6-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 6-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the SMU Mustangs after Mekhi Mason scored 30 points in Rice’s 80-76 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 5-6 on their home court. Rice is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 6-3 in AAC play. SMU ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Rice gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is averaging 15.7 points for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Zhuric Phelps is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

