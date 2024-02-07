SMU visits Rice following Mason’s 30-point performance

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 6-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 6-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the SMU Mustangs after Mekhi Mason scored 30 points in Rice’s 80-76 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 5-6 at home. Rice is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 6-3 in AAC play. SMU ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Rice makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). SMU has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Mustangs match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 9.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Owls. Mason is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.5 points and two steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.