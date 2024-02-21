SMU visits Florida Atlantic after Goldin’s 23-point game

SMU Mustangs (19-7, 10-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-6, 10-3 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (19-7, 10-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-6, 10-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the SMU Mustangs after Vladislav Goldin scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 90-86 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls have gone 10-1 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnell Davis averaging 5.0.

The Mustangs have gone 10-3 against AAC opponents. SMU averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game SMU gives up. SMU scores 5.0 more points per game (77.8) than Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents (72.8).

The Owls and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Chuck Harris is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 assists. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.