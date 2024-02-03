SMU takes on UAB, aims for 7th straight home win

UAB Blazers (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (14-7, 5-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts…

UAB Blazers (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (14-7, 5-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UAB trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs are 10-2 on their home court. SMU ranks second in the AAC in rebounding with 40.2 rebounds. Samuell Williamson leads the Mustangs with 7.4 boards.

The Blazers are 6-2 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks second in the AAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javian Davis averaging 3.4.

SMU is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% UAB allows to opponents. UAB has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Blazers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

