SMU plays Tulane on 4-game win streak

SMU Mustangs (17-7, 8-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-7 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (17-7, 8-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-7 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Tulane.

The Green Wave have gone 10-3 at home. Tulane averages 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Mustangs are 8-3 in conference matchups.

Tulane makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). SMU has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

